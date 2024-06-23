Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained two teachers who run a private coaching centre in Latur district in connection with the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, an official said on Sunday.

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Two teachers detained by ATS over NEET, allowed to go after questioning x 00:00

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) reportedly detained two teachers who run a private coaching centre in Latur district of the state in connection with the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The Maharashtra ATS’s Nanded unit had allegedly detained the two on Saturday night and let them go after hours of questioning, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official said that one of the teachers works in a government school in Latur district of Maharashtra, according to the news agency.

The Maharashtra ATS will reportedly call the teachers again for questioning if needed, he said.

The agency's action came shortly after the Centre announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), giving in to demands of students protesting across the country for an investigation into the matter.

The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5, officials said on Sunday, according to the PTI.

The development in the matter comes a day after the Centre announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities in the test would be handed over to the CBI.

The officials said that the CBI registered a fresh case against unidentified persons on a reference from the Union education ministry. Around 24 lakh students have taken the medical entrance test, the news agency reported on Sunday.

The officials further said that the ministry had to give in to demands of students protesting in several cities for an investigation into alleged malpractices.

"Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation and malpractice have been reported in NEET-UG which was conducted on May 5," a senior education ministry official said, the PTI reported on Sunday.

"For transparency in the conduct of the examination process, it was decided after a review that the matter be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive investigation," the official added, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)