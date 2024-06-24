Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Latur police registers FIR in connection with NEET UG paper leak case

Maharashtra: Latur police registers FIR in connection with NEET-UG paper leak case

Updated on: 24 June,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Officials have confirmed that the Maharashtra ATS is the complainant in the NEET-UG paper leak case

Maharashtra: Latur police registers FIR in connection with NEET-UG paper leak case

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Latur police registers FIR in connection with NEET-UG paper leak case
x
00:00

The Latur police have registered an FIR in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case against four people, including three teachers from Latur and one person from outside the state.


Officials have confirmed that the Maharashtra ATS is the complainant in the NEET-UG paper leak case. The two suspect teachers questioned by the ATS on Saturday night have also been named as accused in the case.


The FIR has been registered under sections 420 and 120b of the IPC and the relevant sections of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.


The accused have been identified as Jalil Pathan, Sanjay Jadhav, Kongalwar, and a fourth person from Delhi, known by the pseudonym Gangadhar. This development has been confirmed by Latur SP Somay Munde.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained two teachers who run a private coaching centre in Latur district in connection with the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG.

The agency's action came shortly after the Centre announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam would be handed over to the CBI, giving in to demands of students protesting across the country for an investigation into the matter.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

latur maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK