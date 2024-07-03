Breaking News
NEET-UG row: Congress, INDIA bloc should stop misleading 'cheat policy', says Pradhan

Updated on: 03 July,2024 06:56 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pradhan comments following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Rajya Sabha that the government will not spare those playing with the future of students.

Dharmendra Pradhan. File Photo

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attacked the opposition on Wednesday, alleging it is misleading students by spreading lies on the NEET issue and should stop its "cheat policy,"  reported PTI.


Pradhan's comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Rajya Sabha that the government will not spare those playing with the future of students.


Amid a raging row over alleged irregularities, including paper leaks, in competitive examinations such as the NEET and the NET, the opposition has been demanding a discussion on the issue in Parliament.


"Congress has a history of cheating the country on past and present issues. This intention of theirs has come out in the open in the NEET case as well. The intention of the INDIA alliance to create instability by deviating from the issues with the help of lies and rumors is anti-national and anti-student," Pradhan wrote on X in Hindi.

"During his speech in Rajya Sabha today, the Prime Minister has again told the youth of the country that youth power and their bright future are the priorities of the government, and this government is with every young student of the country. No injustice will be allowed to happen to anyone," he wrote.

Pradhan further added, "The government is taking strict steps by bringing a law for this. The country is confident that no one guilty of irregularities in the examination will be spared. Now Congress Party and Indi Alliance should stop their misleading cheat policy on the NEET issue."

Following the criticism over the alleged irregularities in the NEET and the PhD entrance NET, the Centre removed National Testing Agency (NTA) director general Subodh Singh last week and notified a high-level panel headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief R. Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth, and fair conduct of examinations through the NTA, reported PTI.

While the NEET is being scrutinised for several irregularities, including alleged paper leaks, the UGC-NET was cancelled as the education ministry received input that the integrity of the exam was compromised. Both matters are reportedly being probed by the CBI.

Two other exams, CSIR-UGC NET and NEET-PG, were cancelled as a preemptive step.

(with inputs from PTI)

