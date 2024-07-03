Breaking News
Two people, including NEET aspirant, arrested for duping man of over Rs 5 lakh

Updated on: 03 July,2024 06:01 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Complainant Raj Kumar Prasad told the police that he was contacted by the fraudsters through social media platforms on the pretext of investing money in trading and for earning high returns

Two people, including a NEET aspirant, were arrested in Delhi for allegedly duping a man of Rs 5.46 lakh on the pretext of high profits in the trading market, reported PTI citing the police on Wednesday.


As per the PTI report, the accused were identified as Aman Bhawsar and Sandeep Sahu (26)


"On March 28, complainant Raj Kumar Prasad told the police that he was contacted by fraudsters through social media platforms on the pretext of investing money in trading and for earning high returns," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.


Accepting the bait, he invested Rs 5.96 lakh and was able to withdraw only Rs 50,000, Singh said.

Based on Prasad's complaint, an FIR was registered. Both Aman and Sandeep were arrested on Tuesday, Singh added.

During interrogation, Aman told the police that he was preparing for NEET and to mint money, he started trading in the share market. He further asked his friend Sandeep to open a bank account, the DCP said.

As per the PTI report, Aman obtained Prasad's phone number from a website and persuaded him to invest. Additionally, he also created his own website to cheat the victim. When Prasad invested the money, they cheated him and transferred some amount to his own bank account and the rest to Sandeep's account, DCP said.

Mumbai Police saves Rs 40 lakh extorted by cyber fraudster after man dials 1930 helpline

Mumbai Police froze nearly Rs 40 lakh allegedly extorted by a cyber fraudster from a man after he lodged a complaint with the cyber helpline 1930, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The complainant, an employee of a private firm had got a call on Wednesday from a man claiming to be a law enforcement officer.

"The caller claimed that the complainant had got a consignment and illegally received a large amount of money in his bank account," an official said, as per the PTI.

The caller threatened to get the man arrested and forced him to transfer Rs 39.88 lakh to a bank account. Later, the man then called the cyber crime helpline 1930 and narrated the incident.

Mumbai Police alerted the National Cyber Crime Reporting (NCRP) portal and contacted the nodal officer of the fraudster's bank.

The bank immediately froze the money transferred from the complainant's account.

"We have saved the money taken from the complainant's account," the official said, the news agency reported on Thursday.

