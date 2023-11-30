Mumbai cyber crime cell recovers Rs 79 lakh lost by victims in online frauds

The Mumbai cyber crime cell of the Mumbai Police recovered Rs 79 lakh that was lost by the victims in online frauds, the police said

The Mumbai cyber crime cell of the Mumbai Police recovered Rs 79 lakh that was lost by the victims in online frauds, the police said on Thursday.

According to the PTI, with timely action, the Mumbai Police managed to recover Rs 79 lakh of cyber crime victims who promptly contacted their helpline number 1930 after being duped, an official said on Thursday.

The amount was recovered in a single day on November 28, when these victims contacted the cyber crime cell of the police after being cheated that day, he said.

Cyber crime personnel moved quickly after the victims shared details of the online fraud against them on the helpline number. They blocked the amount, pegged at Rs 79 lakh, transferred in fraudsters' bank accounts and later retrieved it, said the official.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last week, a 47-year-old man from Nagpur in Maharashtra was held for duping people of lakhs through task fraud, the Navi Mumbai Police said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The Navi Mumbai police arrested the suspect for allegedly luring people to perform tasks online and later duping them of lakhs, an official said on Saturday.

Officials of the cyber cell of Navi Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested the suspect who has been identified as Subash Prajapati, who along with his associates, allegedly cheated people from across the country, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam had earlier said, as per the PTI.

According to the police, a Navi Mumbai resident had lodged a complaint alleging that he had lost Rs 18.58 lakh to a man who had lured him to perform tasks online by promising him good returns.

A case under sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act was registered, the official said.

During the probe, the police examined bank accounts to which the money had been transferred and the mobile phone numbers associated with the crime and zeroed in on the accused, he said.

The arrested accused and his associates had allegedly opened different bank accounts across the country, and an amount to the tune of Rs 11.10 lakh has been frozen in these accounts, the official said, adding that the police are probing the extent of the fraud and tracking down others involved in the crime.

(with PTI inputs)

