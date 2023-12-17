Breaking News
Mumbai Police headquarters' mess gets culinary makeover with aid from Taj Group chefs
Nagpur factory blast: CM Shinde expresses condolences, announces aid of Rs 5 lakh for deceased's kin
Navi Mumbai airport likely to be named after DB Patil, confirms union min
Thane: Special team to probe car attack on influencer by senior bureaucrat's son
Maharashtra: 9 dead after blast in Nagpur explosives manufacturing company
Jammu & Kashmir cops arrest 3 hybrid terrorists involved for attack on policeman
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > New Covid 19 sub variant JN1 No need to worry says Kerala Health Minster Veena George

New Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1: No need to worry, says Kerala Health Minster Veena George

Updated on: 17 December,2023 04:41 PM IST  |  Pathanamthitta
PTI |

Top

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday said that the new Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 that has been detected in the state was not a cause for concern

New Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1: No need to worry, says Kerala Health Minster Veena George

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
New Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1: No need to worry, says Kerala Health Minster Veena George
x
00:00

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday said that the new Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 that has been detected in the state was not a cause for concern.


The new case was detected as part of an ongoing routine surveillance activity of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a senior official from the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Saturday.


Speaking to the media about the new variant, George said this was detected months ago in Indian passengers who were screened at Singapore Airport.


"There is no need for any concern. It's a sub-variant. It was just found here. Months ago, this variant was detected in a few Indians who were screened at the Singapore Airport. It's just that Kerala has identified the variant here through genome sequencing. There is no need to worry. The situation is being closely monitored," she said.

The minister, however, asked people to remain cautious and said those with comorbidities should be careful.

She added that the new variant exists in other parts of the country too and there was no need for any worry in Kerala due to its robust health system.

The case was detected in an RT-PCR positive sample from Karakulam in Thiruvananthapuram district on December 8, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General of ICMR, said.

The sample had tested RT-PCR positive on November 18, he added.

The 79-year-old woman had mild symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and has since recovered from Covid.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you have a fixed sleep-wake cycle?
kerala Coronavirus Covid 19 India news health minister Health And Wellness Health Matters Hello Health

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK