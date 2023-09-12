New Delhi: Civic body may deploy security guards to safeguard G20 assets

Road infrastructure was spruced up, roads were adorned with over 7 lakh potted plants and fountains, statues, sculptures and street furniture were installed in area near the summit venue

The NDMC on Monday said it is contemplating deploying security guards to prevent vandalisation or theft of assets like fountains and sculptures installed ahead of the G20 Summit.

Different agencies, including the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), made extensive preparations for the two-day G20 Summit that saw heads of state from across the world gather in the national capital and concluded on Sunday.

Road infrastructure was spruced up, roads were adorned with over 7 lakh potted plants and fountains, statues, sculptures and street furniture were installed in area near the summit venue.

“We will maintain the assets, including 65 fountains and nearly 20 sculptures, that were installed at prominent locations and roundabouts for the G20 Summit,” NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said.

The civic body also decorated road stretches, roundabouts and other prominent locations with 1 lakh potted plants. Some of these could now be moved to locations like NDMC buildings, health centres and schools but the overall greenery will be maintained, he said.

“We will evaluate if there is a need to deploy guards at some of these places to ensure that the assets are not vandalised or stolen in the coming days so that the efforts and hard work put in to beautify the NDMC area do not get wasted,” Upadhyay said.

The NDMC will also try to maintain the cleanliness in its area and ensure that the response mechanism that was established for quick disposal of complaints during the G20 Summit also remains effective in the future, he said.

20

No. of sculptures installed for the summit

