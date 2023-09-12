Banerjee on Tuesday is embarking on a visit to Dubai and Spain to seek investments. “I am going abroad after 5 years; no permission was granted for foreign travels earlier, though I had several invitations,” Banerjee said

Mamata Banerjee. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article TMC to go to Rajghat if permission to protest not granted: Mamata x 00:00

Lashing out at the central government for what she termed its “vendetta politics”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted on Monday that her partymen would pray at Rajghat, if permission to protest there on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary was denied.

She also denounced the summons sent by the Centre’s Enforcement Directorate to her nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused in the school jobs scam as well as in another case related to cow smuggling, and termed it as a bid to “browbeat a youth leader”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trinamool Congress supremo who has been engaged in a war of words with the state’s Governor C V Ananda Bose over various issues, however, made light of missives sent by him to the state government and her, stating that he had simply sent her “best wishes for the upcoming foreign trip.”

Banerjee on Tuesday is embarking on a visit to Dubai and Spain to seek investments. “I am going abroad after 5 years; no permission was granted for foreign travels earlier, though I had several invitations,” Banerjee said.

Also read: Lukewarm response in AP to TDP bandh call

“Delhi police is not our enemy, but they will not be able to grant us permission to protest at Rajghat as that will be a political call... However, we can still go there to pray, that is always permissible,” Banerjee told a press conference here.

The TMC had sought permission to protest against non-release of NREGA dues to Bengal, in large numbers at three venues in Delhi including the Rajghat where Gandhi’s ashes are kept.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever