Breaking News
Axiom-4 mission: SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket lifts-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Santacruz building; no casualties reported
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 35.02 per cent capacity
Mumbai: Mother Mary School in Nalasopara receives bomb threat, students evacuated
MHADA cuts home prices as demand soars for affordable housing
shot-button
Israel Iran War Israel Iran War
Home > News > India News > Article > New Delhi EC releases index cards for bypolls in under 72 hours

New Delhi: EC releases index cards for bypolls in under 72 hours

Updated on: 25 June,2025 03:21 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The poll authority said it operationalised the new digital platform ECINET during the June 19 by-elections to five assembly constituencies in Kerala, Gujarat, Punjab and West Bengal. The results were declared on June 23

New Delhi: EC releases index cards for bypolls in under 72 hours

The index card is a non-statutory, post-election statistical reporting which helps various stakeholders understand voting-related trends. File Pic

Listen to this article
New Delhi: EC releases index cards for bypolls in under 72 hours
x
00:00

The Election Commission on Wednesday said it has released index cards for the recent assembly bypolls under 72 hours using its latest digital platform.

The index card is a non-statutory, post-election statistical reporting which helps various stakeholders understand voting-related trends.


The poll authority said it operationalised the new digital platform ECINET during the June 19 by-elections to five assembly constituencies in Kerala, Gujarat, Punjab and West Bengal. The results were declared on June 23.


The streamlined, technology-driven system was able to provide timely updates on the approximate voter turnout percentage trends during the bypolls, it said.

Under the new system, most data fields in the index card are auto-filled using ECINET inputs.

Before the introduction of ECINET, the publication of index cards used to take several days, weeks, or even months as the officials filled and verified the data manually, it said.

The reports contain data across multiple dimensions such as candidates, electors, votes polled, votes counted, party-wise and candidate-wise vote share, gender-based voting patterns, regional variations, and performance of political parties. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

new delhi Election Commission news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK