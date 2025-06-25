The poll authority said it operationalised the new digital platform ECINET during the June 19 by-elections to five assembly constituencies in Kerala, Gujarat, Punjab and West Bengal. The results were declared on June 23

The index card is a non-statutory, post-election statistical reporting which helps various stakeholders understand voting-related trends. File Pic

Listen to this article New Delhi: EC releases index cards for bypolls in under 72 hours x 00:00

The Election Commission on Wednesday said it has released index cards for the recent assembly bypolls under 72 hours using its latest digital platform.

The index card is a non-statutory, post-election statistical reporting which helps various stakeholders understand voting-related trends.

The poll authority said it operationalised the new digital platform ECINET during the June 19 by-elections to five assembly constituencies in Kerala, Gujarat, Punjab and West Bengal. The results were declared on June 23.

The streamlined, technology-driven system was able to provide timely updates on the approximate voter turnout percentage trends during the bypolls, it said.

Under the new system, most data fields in the index card are auto-filled using ECINET inputs.

Before the introduction of ECINET, the publication of index cards used to take several days, weeks, or even months as the officials filled and verified the data manually, it said.

The reports contain data across multiple dimensions such as candidates, electors, votes polled, votes counted, party-wise and candidate-wise vote share, gender-based voting patterns, regional variations, and performance of political parties.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever