As Sena (UBT) takes pot shots at Modi and BJP, ruling party leaders condemn the opposition, saying that the inauguration should be celebrated as festival

A new surface being laid on a road near the New Parliament complex ahead of its inauguration, in New Delhi, on Friday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article New Parliament building issue: PM thinks he is the creator; it’s his estate, says Shiv Sena (UBT) x 00:00

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Friday hit out at the Centre for not inviting President Droupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers the new complex his “estate” as he feels that it has been created by him. In an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Sena (UBT) also took a dig at the BJP over this issue, and sought to know whether BJP stalwart L K Advani has been invited for the May 28 event or not.

Twenty opposition parties, including the Congress and the Sena (UBT), have announced that they would boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building at the hands of PM Modi, contending that it is the president who should do the honours. “Modi’s policy is that the new Parliament building has been built by me and it is my estate. So the plaque will only have my name. This arrogance is dangerous for democracy,” the party said. The new Parliament does not belong to any party but to the country, it said, adding that BJP leaders talking about democracy was a joke.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Have you invited Advani?’

“Has Advani, because of whom the BJP could see ‘achhe din’, been invited for the event?” it asked. The Leader of Opposition enjoys equal status as the PM. So it would have been more graceful if the invitation letter also had the name of the LoP, it said.



Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader

Meanwhile, wrestler Vinesh Phogat said if WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh attends the inauguration on Sunday, it will send a clear message about the state of affairs in the country. Top wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April 23, demanding Singh’s arrest for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers, including a minor.

BJP condemns opposition

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said there should be a limit to doing politics. “I believe that the inauguration of the new Parliament building should be taken as a festival of democracy and it should be celebrated in that spirit. It should not be made a subject of controversy. It is unfortunate if it becomes a subject of controversy.

“Some people are trying (to create a controversy). But I believe that there should be a limit to indulging in politics. At least on such occasions, the entire country should come together and celebrate this festival,” he added.