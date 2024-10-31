New York City public schools will close on Diwali for the first time, enabling over 1.1 million students to observe the festival. The move celebrates the city’s cultural diversity and acknowledges Diwali’s importance to the South Asian and Hindu communities.

Representational Pic

Diwali holiday declared for New York City schools starting this year Decision celebrates NYC’s diversity and supports community unity Empire State Building lights up in honour of Diwali

In a historic and much-anticipated development, Diwali has been declared an official holiday for New York City public schools this year, allowing more than 1.1 million students to observe and celebrate the Festival of Lights. The decision reflects the city’s ongoing commitment to honouring its rich cultural diversity, and this marks the first time New York City schools will close to observe Diwali.

The announcement follows New York State Governor Kathy Hochul’s signing of legislation last year, which established Diwali as a holiday for the city’s public schools, beginning with the current academic year. This move recognises the significance of Diwali for the city’s vibrant South Asian and Hindu communities and acknowledges the festival's broader cultural relevance across New York. Diwali will be celebrated by New York public schools on November 1, with schools across the city closing for the day.

Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner for New York City's Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, highlighted the importance of the decision, calling it “a milestone that celebrates our city's diversity and the tireless efforts of our community and leaders.” He told PTI, "With 1.1 million students now able to observe this day, Diwali becomes a true symbol of unity — a celebration of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.”

Chauhan went on to emphasise the profound meaning this holiday holds for the diaspora, noting how it brings families, friends, and neighbours together in celebration and unity, while fostering the deep bonds that characterise New York as one of the world’s most inclusive cities. “Of course, there were challenges, especially balancing the required instructional days. We had to make thoughtful adjustments to ensure all communities felt respected and supported,” he added.

Chauhan underscored how Diwali reminds New Yorkers of the city's “unique diversity,” adding, “The festival speaks to our shared values of harmony and connection. This holiday unites us, fostering a stronger, more inclusive city — a city that thrives on every voice.”

Across New York City and the United States, Diwali celebrations are already underway, with various community organisations and cultural bodies commemorating the festival through special events. These gatherings provide an opportunity for people of different backgrounds to join in the festivities and learn about the cultural significance of Diwali.

In honour of Diwali, the iconic Empire State Building was illuminated in shades of orange. This spectacular display was organised by The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) — representing New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New England — in collaboration with the Empire State Realty Trust. The FIA is a leading diaspora organisation in the region, dedicated to celebrating Indian culture and heritage in the United States.

This historic move to establish Diwali as a recognised holiday in New York City’s public school system is seen as a step forward in the city’s journey to becoming more inclusive and respectful of all communities. The day off allows families to gather in peace and joy, symbolising New York’s dedication to diversity and mutual respect.

(With inputs from PTI)