From homemade chirotis to syrupy jalebis, prominent Mumbaikars take us down memory lane to recall their favourite festive mithai picks from around town

Listen to this article A trip down memory lane! Prominent Mumbaikars recall their favourite Diwali mithai from the city x 00:00

Grandma’s love

In the mid-1990s, I lived at a working women’s hostel, and our warden, Mrs Galgalikar would cheer us up with sweets from Mishty Bela in Walkeshwar, I loved their chocolate pedas. By the early 2000s, my nostalgia for childhood came rushing back with a taste of Sri Krishna Sweets’ Mysurpa.



Mysurpa. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

I would ask friends from Mulund or Chembur to bring it for me. I remember visiting my grandmother in Madras [now Chennai] and she would always have a freshly-made plate ready. I associate it with Diwali and my grandmother’s love.

At Sri Krishna Sweets, opposite Adarsh Hotel, Chembur; Shop no 2, Jai Commercial Plaza, Mulund West.

At Mishty Bela, Krishnaraj Building, Walkeshwar Road, Malabar Hill.

Arundhathi Subramaniam, author and poet

Sweet traditions



Pedas from Camy Wafers

I have been eating Mathura peda from Camy [Wafers] in Colaba for as long as I can remember. Even as we speak, I am on my way there to pick some boxes to give to relatives and friends during Diwali. I love Mathura peda, and especially from Camy because it has the perfect texture. I love its milky flavour. It has a nice brown colour with a very rich taste. They never go wrong with consistency either. It’s a tradition now to get these pedas for Diwali.

AT Camy Wafers, Oxford House, near Colaba market, Colaba.

Salome Roy Kapur, dancer-tutor, and Miss India (1972)

Malai-filled memories

My grandparents loved to throw big parties. They used to always place a large order of malai khaja from N Lookmanji in Mohammad Ali Road. It is my favourite.

Even Tawakkal in Bohri Mohalla has some of the best malai khaja. The dish is a puff pastry stuffed with sweetened cream and garnished with rose petals. My parents would hide it because I used to polish it off in minutes.

At N Lookmanji Mithaiwala, Tardeo; Tawakkal Sweets, Bhendi Bazar, Byculla.

Shabnam Minwalla, author

Tastes like Ajji’s goodies



Chiroti. Pics Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

I don’t have a sweet tooth, but my memories of Diwali revolve around the family getting together and making sweets at home. It was a tradition for my ajji (grandmother) who would make every sweet by herself. I still remember the taste of her chirotis and karanjis, with a simple stuffing of coconut shavings and gur (jaggery). I never found something similar, except at Vinayak Keshav Company in Girgaon. They had a stock of the GSB-style sweets and ‘faral’ that I loved. Sadly, they have closed down now, but I am still on the lookout for a similar flavour.

Rahul Akerkar, chef and culinary director, Waarsa

Sweet boxes of heaven



Sev barfi remains a favourite for Kini

When growing up, sev barfi from Karachi Sweets and Sindhu Sweets in Khar were two of my go-to places for desserts in Diwali. While Karachi Sweets has closed down, Sindhu Sweets is still doling out boxes of their trademark sev barfi. We would buy big boxes every year. Get there early on busy days as these sweets disappear from the shelves.

At Sindhu Sweets, 3, Satguru Shopping Centre, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.

Abhijeet Kini, illustrator and creator of Angry Maushi comic series

Party of one

I have fond memories of heading to Chandru’s Pure Ghee Sweets in Versova while working in the city. They do the most delectable, melt-in-the-mouth Sindhi sev barfis. Not far away in the western suburbs is another favourite — Tewari Brothers Mithaiwala in Juhu.



Jalebis from Bikaji

Their imartis drenched in syrup and dripping with ghee are a no-brainer. On days when I’m craving a nice crispy jalebi, I drop by Bikaji in Malad West. I don’t have a mithai buddy in Mumbai, but I’m a Gemini, so I’m always in the company of myself.

At Chandru’s Pure Ghee Sweets, near Versova Metro Station, Andheri West; Tewari Brothers Mithaiwala, Model Town Society,Juhu; Bikaji, Evershine Nagar, Malad West.

Ashish Vidyarthi, actor and vlogger

