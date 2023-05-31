Karnataka: NIA raids 16 locations linked to banned PFI

Houses, offices and hospitals linked to the activists of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were searched simultaneously in Mangaluru as well as Puttur, Beltangady, Uppinangady, Venur and Bantwal

At least 16 locations Dakshina Kannada district belonging to the activists of PFI, a banned outfit, were raided by National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, PTI reported citing sources.

Officials told PTI that the raids are part of a probe into the plot of the banned organisation to attack PM Modi on July 12, 2022 at a rally in Bihar.

Earlier in September 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other probe agencies carried out round of raids on the Popular Front of India (PFI). It was carried out in eight states, including Karnataka.

During the raids, at least 60 individuals connected to PFI were picked up under what media described as ‘preventive custody.’ These PFI members had allegedly either stopped NIA personnel and protested earlier or had created trouble locally, said a report by India Today earlier in September last year.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more inputs)