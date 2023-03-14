NIA raids underway in Kashmir

Accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, sleuths from the National Investigation Agency raided several residential houses at multiple locations early on Tuesday, the officials said

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir in connection with terror-funding cases, officials said.

At the time of filing this report, the raids were underway in Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian districts of south Kashmir.

Accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, sleuths from the National Investigation Agency raided several residential houses at multiple locations early on Tuesday, the officials said.

The raids are being conducted as part of the probe agency's investigation into terror funding, they added.

