Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde asks Covid-19 task force to continue its work
Sena changes its chief whip in Lok Sabha; Rajan Vichare replaces Bhavana Gawali
Mumbai logs 695 Covid-19 cases, no death
Maharashtra: 12 of 18 Sena MPs will join our camp, claims MLA of Shinde group
Home > News > India News > Article > NIA searches multiple locations in Maharashtra over Amravati pharmacist killing

NIA searches multiple locations in Maharashtra over Amravati pharmacist killing

Updated on: 06 July,2022 08:16 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Union Home Minister had last week handed over to the NIA the case of the killing of Umesh Kolhe on June 21

NIA searches multiple locations in Maharashtra over Amravati pharmacist killing

Umesh Kolhe was allegedly attacked with a knife by a group of three men. File pic


On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency carried out searches at multiple locations in Maharashtra in connection with the killing of a pharmacist in Amravati.

An NIA spokesperson said on Wednesday that the agency conducted searches at 13 locations in Maharashtra's Amravati district.




Also Read: NIA chief Dinkar Gupta holds meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Udaipur, Amravati killings


During the searches at the premises of the accused and suspects, digital devices like cell phones, SIM cards, memory cards, pamphlets carrying hate messages, DVRs, knives, and other incriminating documents and materials were seized.

Kolhe was stabbed to death allegedly for supporting the comments of the sacked spokesperson of BJP Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

The case was initially registered on June 22 at police station city Kotvali in Amravati. The NIA had re-registered the case on July 2 and taken over the investigation.
Further investigations in the case are underway, the spokesperson said.

(with inputs from PTI)

india national news new delhi maharashtra amravati

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK