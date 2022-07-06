NIA searches multiple locations in Maharashtra over Amravati pharmacist killing

The Union Home Minister had last week handed over to the NIA the case of the killing of Umesh Kolhe on June 21

Umesh Kolhe was allegedly attacked with a knife by a group of three men. File pic

On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency carried out searches at multiple locations in Maharashtra in connection with the killing of a pharmacist in Amravati.

An NIA spokesperson said on Wednesday that the agency conducted searches at 13 locations in Maharashtra's Amravati district.

During the searches at the premises of the accused and suspects, digital devices like cell phones, SIM cards, memory cards, pamphlets carrying hate messages, DVRs, knives, and other incriminating documents and materials were seized.

Kolhe was stabbed to death allegedly for supporting the comments of the sacked spokesperson of BJP Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

The case was initially registered on June 22 at police station city Kotvali in Amravati. The NIA had re-registered the case on July 2 and taken over the investigation.

Further investigations in the case are underway, the spokesperson said.

