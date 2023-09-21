NIA seeks information about 10 accused in attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco

The NIA has sought information of importance that could lead to their arrest or apprehension

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released pictures of 10 accused involved in attacking the Indian consulate in the USA's San Francisco in March and has sought information about them from the public.

In the three separate 'request for identification and information' notices issued against the wanted accused, the agency has sought information of importance that could lead to their arrest or apprehension.

While two of the notices carry photographs of two accused each, the third notice shows pictures of the other six accused in the case. The agency has promised not to reveal the identity of anyone sharing information about the accused.

According to the NIA, the case was registered following an attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco in the United States of America during the intervening night of March 18 and 19 when some pro-Khalistani entities allegedly trespassed into the consulate and tried to burn it down.

The same day, Khalistani supporters, raising slogans, had broken through the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and put up two so-called Khalistani flags on the consulate premises, damaged the building and assaulted and injured the officials, the anti-terror federal agency said.

In the intervening night of July 1 and 2, some accused persons trespassed into the consulate and attempted to set it on fire while officials were inside the building, it said.

The NIA had initiated a probe into the matter after registering a case on June 16 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

A team of NIA visited San Francisco in August in connection with investigations into the case.

