Nicaragua human trafficking case: Gujarat residents allegedly agreed to pay Rs 60 to 80 lakhs to enter US illegally

The plane reported to carry some 300 Indian citizens parks at the Vatry airport, eastern France, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Vatry

Over 60 people from Gujarat found themselves at the center of a suspected human trafficking case when a Nicaragua-bound plane, carrying 303 passengers, was grounded in France over a week ago.

The Airbus A340, which included 260 Indian passengers, landed in Mumbai on December 26 after facing allegations of human trafficking in France.

Investigations by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) - Crime and Railways have revealed a disturbing plot. More than 60 individuals from Gujarat, mainly from Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Anand districts, had allegedly agreed to pay immigration agents a staggering amount ranging from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 80 lakh.

These agents promised to facilitate their illegal entry into the United States after arriving in Nicaragua via Dubai.

Superintendent of Police, CID-Crime and Railways, Sanjay Kharat, spearheading the investigation, disclosed that the passengers, including some minors, had been questioned, with 55 of them admitting to their involvement in the illicit scheme. The passengers, most of whom had completed their education up to Class 8 to 12, were lured by promises made by local immigration agents.

According to Kharat, the passengers were instructed by the agents to pay the agreed sums only after reaching the United States. The agents assured them that their operatives would escort them from Nicaragua to the US-Mexico border, facilitating their illegal entry. Additionally, the agents had reportedly booked air tickets for the passengers and provided them with USD 1,000 to 3,000 each to handle emergency situations.

The intricate plan orchestrated by the agents unfolded as the passengers traveled from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Delhi to Dubai between December 10 and 20. Following the agents' instructions, they boarded a chartered flight bound for Nicaragua from the Fujairah International Airport on December 21.

The CID has identified nearly 15 agents involved in the scheme and has sought assistance from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to gather more information. The CID has requested details about the agents who acquired Dubai visas for the passengers, the bank accounts from which the visa fees were paid, the process of obtaining Nicaraguan visas in Dubai, and information about the flight bookings and ticket payments.

The chartered flight, operated by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines, was en route to Nicaragua but landed at Vatry near Paris for a technical stopover. French authorities intervened and launched a judicial investigation into the circumstances and purpose of the trip, suspecting human trafficking. The investigation is being handled by a unit specializing in organized crime.

Nicaragua has become an attractive destination for individuals seeking asylum in the United States. Recent data from the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) reveals a significant increase in the number of Indians attempting to enter the US illegally. In the fiscal year 2023, 96,917 Indians attempted illegal entry, indicating a 51.61% surge from the previous year, with 41,770 attempting entry via the Mexican land border.

Flights to Nicaragua or other countries with lenient travel document requirements are commonly referred to as 'dunki' flights. This alarming incident raises concerns about the lengths some individuals are willing to go to pursue illegal entry into the United States, prompting authorities to strengthen measures against human trafficking and illegal immigration.