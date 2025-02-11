Nine people returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Jabalpur and Maihar, Madhya Pradesh. Five others sustained injuries, and authorities are investigating the incidents.

At least nine people returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj lost their lives, while five others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur and Maihar districts on Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

According to PTI reports, the first incident occurred near Sihora town in Jabalpur district at approximately 8:30 am when a truck, allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the highway, collided with a mini-bus. The mini-bus was carrying passengers from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, en route to Andhra Pradesh, when the fatal crash took place.

Jabalpur Collector Deepak Kumar Saxena, speaking to PTI, confirmed that seven individuals aboard the mini-bus died on the spot. Several others were trapped inside the vehicle and required assistance to be rescued.

Eyewitnesses at the scene claimed the truck driver was heading in the wrong direction on the highway, which led to the tragic collision. Following the incident, local authorities, including the district collector and Jabalpur’s superintendent of police, rushed to the accident site to oversee rescue operations and assess the situation, as per PTI reports.

In a separate accident in Maihar, two people were killed, and five others sustained injuries when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their sports utility vehicle (SUV) near Kanchanpur village on National Highway 30. According to PTI, the accident took place at around 4 am while the passengers were returning to Indore after attending the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

KN Banjare, in-charge of the Nadan Dehat police station, informed PTI that the injured were initially treated at a local hospital in Amarpatan before being referred to the Satna district hospital for further medical care.

The two deceased in the Maihar crash were identified as Manju Sharma, aged 32, and Manoj Vishwakarma, aged 42, as per PTI reports. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity of the accident in an effort to identify the vehicle responsible for the collision, police confirmed.

(With inputs from PTI)