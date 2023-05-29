Nine years of Modi rule: India on way to becoming developed nation, says Karad

India is on its way to become a developed nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire country is rallying behind him, Union Minister Bhagwat Karad said here on Monday.

File Photo/PTI

Addressing a press conference to highlight achievements of nine years of Modi rule, the Union Minister of State for Finance said the world has started putting faith in India's capabilities under the PM and different sectors were developing rapidly.

Karad said the PM was adjudged the most popular leader in the world several times and the construction and inauguration of the new Parliament building had showcased the country's capabilities.

"People are rallying behind him and have full faith in his leadership. The construction of the new Parliament building was completed in 26 months. When Covid-19 broke out in India, the country developed a vaccine in record time," Karad, a doctor, said.

"A total of 220 crore vaccine doses were administered free of cost to counter the pandemic. It would have cost us Rs 3,000 per dose to buy it from abroad. India undertook the world's biggest vaccination drive in a phased manner," he asserted.

While the opposition parties were criticising the vaccine, the country managed to control the second and third wave of coronavirus infections because of the massive vaccination drive, he added.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and state Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade were present at the press conference.

