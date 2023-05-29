Modi government 2.0: Major oppositions witnessed by BJP-led NDA govt

The Modi government in 2016 announced the demonetization. According to the government, the move aimed to “curb black money, corruption, and counterfeit currency.” However, it led to widespread issues, long queues at banks, and criticism from opposition parties

Students in New Delhi protesting the citizenship Act in 2020. Pic/Instagram@mhassanism

Countries across the world witness protests from the masses in connection to policy issues, rights violations and many a time in connection to "lack of liberty" in the states and others. And in terms of protests, India is no exception. Right from its independence in 1947 to 2023, it has witnessed scores of protests, mass movements questioning and opposing the stances of governments of different times.

Since the BJP-led NDA government under Narendra Modi’s leadership came into power in India in 2014, with its re-election to the throne in 2019, the government has faced major protests that received serious scrutiny from scholars, journalists, and researchers across the globe.

This piece delves into the major oppositions faced by Modi government.

JNU Protest (2016): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi witnessed protests over the arrest of several students on sedition charges in 2016. The students were accused of organizing an event where anti-national slogans were allegedly raised. The protests received significant media attention and became a topic of national debate, with some supporting the government's actions and others criticizing it for suppressing freedom of expression.

Demonetization Protests (2016): The Modi government in 2016 announced the demonetization. According to the government, the move aimed to “curb black money, corruption, and counterfeit currency.” However, it led to widespread issues, long queues at banks, and criticism from opposition parties. Although not organized protests in the traditional sense, there was public discontent and opposition to the government's move.

CAA Protests (2019-2020): The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act led to protests across the country in December 2019. Many argued that the law "discriminated against Muslims and went against the secular principles of the Indian constitution." The protests continued for several months. Ended in wake of Covdi-19 pandemic, though others factors are also responsible for its cease.

Farmers' Protests (2020-2021): The farmers' protests was one of the most significant challenges faced by the Modi government. Farmers primarily from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh were protesting against agricultural laws introduced by the government. The protests witnessed large-scale gatherings, marches, and sit-ins at the borders of Delhi.

Wrestlers’ protest (2023): The wrestlers’ protest in India’s capital received major media attention followed by outrage on social media. Several wrestlers participated in a collective protest demanding the arrest of sixth-term BJP lawmaker Birj Bhushan Singh – president of the Wrestling Federation of India – for his alleged involvement in sexual harassment. An allegation the WFI president has refuted.

