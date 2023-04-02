Nitish Kumar promises stern action, police take suo-moto cognisance in Hyderabad

Communal clashes in Bihar, Hyderabad, Gujarat, Howrah and many more during Ram Navami festivities

Security personnel cordon off an area after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah district. Pic/PTI

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Saturday, asserted communal tensions during Ram Navami festivities at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns were triggered by some people indulging in “gadbad” (mischief) and rejected the BJP’s charge that it indicated poor law and order situation in the state. He said police officials have been instructed to “take strict action against them”. The state police have so far arrested 45 people in connection with communal riots.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police said they have taken suo-moto cognisance of a clash that took place between two groups following sloganeering on Ram Navami on March 30 during evening Ramzan prayers. No complaint has been receivedso far and accused are still to be identified.

“A clash occurred between two groups in the Charminar area. A few people from the Muslim community attacked a few people from the Hindu community who came on a bike and started sloganeering on Ram Navami day during Ramzan evening prayers,” Charminar Station House Officer (SHO) said. Further probe into the incident is underway. Clashes were reported in various other parts of the country.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever