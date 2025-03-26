The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) launched a nationwide protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Patna earlier on Wednesday. A member of the Muslim body stated that properties such as masjids, kabristans, dargahs, and imambaras generate no income

Muslims raise slogans during a protest over the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, in Patna, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), addressed concerns regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill, asserting that over 90 per cent of Waqf properties consist of masjids, kabristans, dargahs, and imambaras.

As per ANI, Maulana Khalid highlighted that these properties generate no income, questioning the basis for objections raised against them.

"More than 90 per cent of the properties are in the form of masjids, kabristans, dargahs, and imambaras. There is no income from these properties. So, there is no reason why objections are being raised. These properties have been managed by the Muslim community for hundreds of years," Maulana Khalid stated.

BJP MP and Chairman of the JPC on the Waqf Bill, Jagadambika Pal, criticised AIMPLB for its nationwide agitation, accusing it of politicising the issue.

Pal stated, "The way AIMPLB is doing politics in the name of Waqf, they are trying to mislead the minorities and Muslims of the country."

He further addressed the controversy surrounding the bill, referring to the Joint Parliamentary Committee's (JPC) report, which indicated that the government is preparing to introduce the amended law. He pointed out that despite the bill not being passed yet, AIMPLB was already organising protests for political reasons.

"Right now, the law hasn't even come, yet, based on planned politics, they are already heading to Patna," Pal said, reported ANI.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address key challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

As per ANI, the proposed amendment seeks to ensure that Waqf properties are utilised for their intended purposes, benefiting both the Muslim community and the country as a whole.

Muslim body announces nationwide 'agitation' against Waqf Bill

In a statement issued by Mohd Vaquar Uddin Latifi, the Office Secretary of AIMPLB, it was revealed that the Board is determined to oppose the Waqf Bill through 'all constitutional, legal, and democratic means'.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced a nationwide agitation against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, news agency ANI reported.

In a statement issued by Mohd Vaquar Uddin Latifi, the Office Secretary of AIMPLB, it was revealed that the Board is determined to oppose the Waqf Bill through "all constitutional, legal, and democratic means."

SQR Ilyas, AIMPLB Spokesperson and Convener of the Action Committee Against the Waqf Bill, expressed gratitude to Muslim organisations, civil society groups, and leaders from Dalit, Adivasi, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and minority communities for their support during the Delhi demonstration which took place on March 17. He also thanked opposition parties and Members of Parliament who participated in the protest and firmly rejected the proposed legislation, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)