'No leniency' in Hyderabad rape case, says Telangana Home Minister after BJP demands CBI probe

This came after Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has written to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao demanding to hand over the Hyderabad gang-rape case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and arrest all the accused involved.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Saturday said that no leniency is being adopted in the Hyderabad gang-rape case while also clarifying that the state police department works without pressure and does not spare the culprits.

"Action is taken as per the complaint. No leniency is being adopted. Telangana Police works without pressure and doesn't spare culprits. It (arrest) took some time as there was a minor but our police work strictly," the Home Minister told media persons.

Police arrested three accused including two minors in the rape case so far. One accused, who was arrested yesterday, has been identified as Saduddin Malik.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. Following the incident, the minor girl's father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident.

After the victim's father filed a complaint, a police case was registered against five accused involved in the case under sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Demanding justice for the victim girl, the Jana Sena Party leaders and workers staged a protest at Jubliee Hills Police Station. They were later detained.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis, police have recovered the CCTV footage and identified five culprits with the help of footage and the victim's statement.

The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside the car.

