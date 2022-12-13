No deaths, no major injuries to our soldiers: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on Tawang clash

No loss of life or any serious injury to our soldiers: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on Tawang clash with Chinese troops.

Rajnath Singh. File Pic

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in Lok Sabha on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. He mentioned that there has been no loss of life or any serious injury to our soldiers.

As per the ANI tweet, Rajnath Singh said, "This matter has also been taken up with China through diplomatic channels. I want to assure the House that our forces are committed to guard our borders and ready to thwart any attempt that will be made to challenge it."

Also Read: Incident at LAC will affect India-China relations: BJP MP

This matter has also been taken up with China through diplomatic channels. I want to assure the House that our forces are committed to guard our borders and ready to thwart any attempt that will be made to challenge it: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/mhlHiX9gXN — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

He added, "On December 9, in Yangtse area of Tawang sector PLA troops encroached upon and attempted to change the status quo. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post."

On Dec 9 in Yangtse area of Tawang sector PLA troops encroached upon & attempted to change status quo.This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory&forced them to go back to their post:Defence Min pic.twitter.com/dbwNzSbZj5 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

Congress MPs have given adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament to discuss the border situation with China.

He also made an identical statement in Rajya Sabha.

Singh's statement came a day after the Indian Army said troops from two sides clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector and the face-off led to "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides".

"On December 9, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner," Singh said.

India has been maintaining that its relationship with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

India has been ramping up the development of infrastructure along the near 3,500-km LAC following the eastern Ladakh standoff that began on May 5, 2020.

(with inputs from PTI)

