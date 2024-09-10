Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in the USA, saying that there is no need to go outside India and talk about reservations, adding that as long as Prime Minister Modi is alive, there is no threat to the Constitution

File pic

Listen to this article No need to go there and talk about reservations: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in US x 00:00

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday criticised Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi for his comments made during his visit to the United State of America (USA), stating that discussions on reservations should be confined to India. Athawale also emphasised that the Constitution is not under threat as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power, news agency ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Reservation in India will only end when the marginalised sections of society achieve upward mobility. Economic justice, alongside social justice, is essential for all," Ramdas Athawale stated. "However, when Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he speaks against India. There is no need to travel outside the country to talk about reservations. The Constitution is not in danger. As long as PM Modi and we are alive, there is no threat to it," he added.

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., reiterated his stance on the need for a caste census and hinted that the Congress party might reconsider reservations if India becomes a truly fair and just society. He pointed out the stark underrepresentation of OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis in key positions, calling it the "elephant in the room."

Gandhi stated, "90% of India's population—OBCs, Dalits, Adivasis—are not fairly represented in the country's institutions. When we talk about the capture of businesses, institutions, and the media, the real issue is that these communities are being left out."

He further stressed the importance of a caste census to gauge the participation and progress of these communities since India's independence. Gandhi also highlighted the imbalance within the bureaucracy, noting that of the 70 top bureaucrats running the Indian government, only a small fraction belong to marginalised communities. "Out of 70 secretaries, there is just one tribal, three Dalits, three OBCs, and one minority representative. This means that 90% of the population has access to less than 10% of the decision-making positions in the country."

In response to questions about his position on reservations, Gandhi expressed that despite the policy, Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs still struggle for fair representation within the system. He reiterated that India has not yet become a "fair place."

Rahul Gandhi: INDIA bloc united to protect Constitution

Citing financial inequalities, Gandhi said, "When you examine the financial allocation, Tribals receive only 10 paise out of every ₹100, Dalits get ₹5, and OBCs receive a similar share. This shows the stark disparity in resource distribution."

He also emphasised that the opposition alliance, INDIA, is united in its efforts to protect the Constitution. According to Gandhi, most alliance partners agree on the need for a caste census and share concerns about economic power being concentrated in the hands of just a few businessmen.

Rahul Gandhi is currently on a visit to the United States. After spending two days in Washington, he will return to Delhi. During his trip, he addressed the Indian diaspora in Virginia and interacted with students at the University of Texas in Dallas.

(With ANI inputs)