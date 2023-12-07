Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go
Siddhivinayak racket: FIR against 3, trust promises hassle-free darshan for devotees
Mumbai: Vikhroli’s east-west bridge nears completion
Mumbai: Water tank collapse forces evacuation of 75 families!
Mumbai: Three DN Nagar cops booked for abetting suicide by Firozabad police
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > No separate offices for NCP factions in Vidhan Bhavan at Nagpur

No separate offices for NCP factions in Vidhan Bhavan at Nagpur

Updated on: 07 December,2023 12:35 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have not received separate offices in Vidhan Bhavan at Nagpur contrary to the arrangement made for the two factions of Shiv Sena

No separate offices for NCP factions in Vidhan Bhavan at Nagpur

Sharad Pawar & Ajit Pawar

Listen to this article
No separate offices for NCP factions in Vidhan Bhavan at Nagpur
x
00:00

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have not received separate offices in Vidhan Bhavan at Nagpur contrary to the arrangement made for the two factions of Shiv Sena, stated a report in ANI. 


According to the report, unlike the Shiv Sena factions, which were given separate Vidhimandal offices in Nagpur's Vidhan Bhavan, the NCP factions were not given individual offices. Instead, the NCP's office has cabins for NCP Ministers and a separate cabin for Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.


Cabins were initially reserved for NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and MLA Jitendra Awhad. However, there was a suspicious move later in the day when Jitendra Awhad's nameplate, a Sharad Pawar loyalist, was removed from outside his cabin, the report added. 


Previously, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a member of Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet, had split with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs. They joined forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party to form a new government in opposition to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

This Shiv Sena faction claimed to be the 'real' party and was granted the party name and symbol by the Election Commission. However, under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, 56 rebel MLAs are currently facing disqualification proceedings before Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

In a similar vein, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar left the NCP earlier this year. He formed a faction with a large number of NCP leaders and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, becoming a member of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, the report added. 

Meanwhile, ahead of the opening day of the Winter Session in the Maharashtra legislature, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, protested at the Vidhan Bhavan demanding a farm loan waiver, bonus for paddy crops, and increased minimum support prices (MSP) for cotton and soybean, agency reports stated. 

The MVA leaders, displaying garlands made of orange and cotton, raised slogans against the government, calling for immediate relief for farmers, including loan waivers, a bonus of Rs 1,000 on paddy crops, and an MSP of Rs 14,000 and Rs 18,000 for cotton and soybean, respectively, stated another agency report. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Is Israel`s `complete siege` on already blockaded Gaza Strip justified?
nagpur maharashtra sharad pawar ajit pawar nationalist congress party

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK