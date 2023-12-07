No separate offices for NCP factions in Vidhan Bhavan at Nagpur

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have not received separate offices in Vidhan Bhavan at Nagpur contrary to the arrangement made for the two factions of Shiv Sena

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have not received separate offices in Vidhan Bhavan at Nagpur contrary to the arrangement made for the two factions of Shiv Sena, stated a report in ANI.

According to the report, unlike the Shiv Sena factions, which were given separate Vidhimandal offices in Nagpur's Vidhan Bhavan, the NCP factions were not given individual offices. Instead, the NCP's office has cabins for NCP Ministers and a separate cabin for Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Cabins were initially reserved for NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and MLA Jitendra Awhad. However, there was a suspicious move later in the day when Jitendra Awhad's nameplate, a Sharad Pawar loyalist, was removed from outside his cabin, the report added.

Previously, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a member of Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet, had split with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs. They joined forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party to form a new government in opposition to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

This Shiv Sena faction claimed to be the 'real' party and was granted the party name and symbol by the Election Commission. However, under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, 56 rebel MLAs are currently facing disqualification proceedings before Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

In a similar vein, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar left the NCP earlier this year. He formed a faction with a large number of NCP leaders and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, becoming a member of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, the report added.

Meanwhile, ahead of the opening day of the Winter Session in the Maharashtra legislature, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, protested at the Vidhan Bhavan demanding a farm loan waiver, bonus for paddy crops, and increased minimum support prices (MSP) for cotton and soybean, agency reports stated.

The MVA leaders, displaying garlands made of orange and cotton, raised slogans against the government, calling for immediate relief for farmers, including loan waivers, a bonus of Rs 1,000 on paddy crops, and an MSP of Rs 14,000 and Rs 18,000 for cotton and soybean, respectively, stated another agency report.

