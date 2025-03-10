Breaking News
No study instituted to assess impact of air pollution on tourism: Govt in Parliament

Updated on: 10 March,2025 11:29 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha

No study has been instituted by the Ministry of Tourism to assess the impact of air pollution on tourism and revenue loss due to travel advisories and cancellations related to it, the government informed Parliament on Monday.


Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha.


The ministry was asked whether the government has conducted any assessment of the economic impact on tourism due to deteriorating air quality in major tourist destinations, particularly in north India.


The government was also asked the details of estimated revenue loss to the tourism sector during the last three years due to travel advisories and cancellations related to air pollution.

"No such study has been instituted by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India to assess the impact of air pollution on tourism and revenue loss due to travel advisories and cancellations related to air pollution," the minister said.

The ministry was also asked whether the government plans to develop alternative tourist circuits and destinations with better air quality metrics.

The Ministry of Tourism under the schemes like 'Swadesh Darshan' and 'National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)' provides financial assistance to state governments and Union Territory administrations, and central agencies for the development of tourism-related infrastructure and facilities at various destinations in the country, he said.

The ministry revamped its Swadesh Darshan Scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 with the objective to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations following a tourist and destination-centric approach, Shekhawat said.

air pollution Pollution tourism india India news national news

