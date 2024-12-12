Opposition MPs said the ‘partisan’ conduct of the RS Chairman prompted them to move notice

RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar during Parl Winter session. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article No-trust motion ‘politically motivated’ say ruling MPs; Oppn calls Dhankhar biased x 00:00

Ruling and opposition MPs on Wednesday squabbled over the notice to initiate a no-trust motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, with NDA leaders terming the exercise “politically motivated” and INDIA bloc members accusing the Rajya Sabha Chairman of being biased. Union minister Sukanta Majumdar said the notice is aimed at distracting people's attention from the issue of alleged links between the Congress leadership and billionaire investor George Soros.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The no-confidence motion that has been brought is to conceal a thing by making a non-issue an issue.” MoS Fisheries and Animal Husbandry S P Singh Baghel said the no-trust motion notice against the RS Chairperson “is politically motivated”. “Whatever the vice-president does, he takes decisions as per the rules. This should not have been done,” he said.

Meanwhile, several opposition MPs said the “partisan” conduct of the RS Chairman prompted them to move a notice for his removal as vice president and alleged that politics has taken precedence over rules in the Upper House of Parliament. Addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club here, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Dhankhar is working as a government spokesperson and acting like a school headmaster, often sermonising experienced opposition leaders and preventing them from speaking in the House.

Oppn MPs urge govt to run House

Opposition MPs on Wednesday greeted their BJP counterparts in Parliament premises with the tricolour in one hand and a red rose in the other, as they urged the ruling party to ensure that the House functions and all issues, including the Adani matter, are discussed. This is the latest in a series of unusual daily demonstrations led by the Congress over the Adani issue.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also offered the tricolour in the form of a card to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh when the latter was entering the main Parliament building. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MPs from the Congress, DMK, JMM and the Left parties, among others, stood in front of the Makar Dwar steps with small tricolour card. Many MPs also carried placards with slogans ‘Don’t let the country be sold’.

Gandhi family ties with Soros run deep: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday intensified its attack on the Congress, alleging that the connection between US-based billionaire George Soros and the Nehru-Gandhi family runs deep, extending beyond Sonia Gandhi’s ‘role’ as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders-Asia Pacific (FDL-AP). In a post on X, the ruling party, citing media reports, said, “Fori Nehru, a Hungarian like Soros, was married to BK Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru’s cousin, making her the aunt of Rahul Gandhi, former Congress President and Leader of the Opposition”.

George Soros is documented to have visited Fori Nehru and maintained extended correspondence with her and their association traces back to the time when BK Nehru served as India’s ambassador to the United States, the party claimed. “The connection between George Soros and the Nehru-Gandhi family runs deep, extending beyond Sonia Gandhi’s role as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders - Asia Pacific (FDL-AP),” the BJP charged.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever