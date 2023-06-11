No untoward incident in Manipur in last 24 hours, says State Minister

The minister further said that out of the total looted 4,537 arms, the state government has recovered 990 arms.

Manipur Information and Public Relations Minister DR Sapam Ranjan on Saturday said that no untoward incident has been reported from any part of the state in the last 24 hours indicating the return of normalcy in the state.

"No untoward incident has taken place in the state since yesterday, this is proof that peace and normalcy are returning to our state. Combing operations have been launched at various places across the state," Sapam Ranjan said.

Addressing the media persons, the minister said that 349 relief camps are presently operational across Manipur. Manipur has seen ethnic violence with Chief Minister N Biren Singh stating earlier this month that around 60 people have lost their lives in the clashes. Houses have also been burnt during the violence, with new incidents also reported from some parts of the state.

The minister further said that out of the total looted 4,537 arms, the state government has recovered 990 arms. "A number of weapons including around 53 weapons, 39 bombs and 74 ammunition and magazines have been recovered," he added.

The minister further said that the state has been taking up all appropriate security measures to restore peace and harmony. "The government is putting all efforts to ensure that rail services reach Khongsang by activating the railway station within seven to ten days," he added.

So far, 114 companies of the CAPF have been deployed across, he said. On Saturday, Security Forces conducted Joint Combing Operations for the fourth day in sensitive areas both in the hills and valleys following violence and ethnic clashes in the state and recovered 22 weapons.

Earlier in the day, the central government constituted a Peace Committee in Manipur under the chairpersonship of the Governor. The panel is aimed at facilitating the peacemaking process among various ethnic groups in the state.

The committee was formed days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that a peace panel will be put together to ensure that normality is restored to Manipur at the earliest. He made the announcement after taking stock of the situation in Manipur during his four-day visit to the state between May 29 to June 1.

Manipur has been in the throes of ethnic violence for a month, in the wake of a directive of the high court asking the state government to consider including the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Centre had to deploy paramilitary forces as violence escalated in the Northeast state. Violence erupted on May 3 during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

