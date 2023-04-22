No violation in Vadra-DLF land deal: Haryana govt

The probe was linked to an FIR filed against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and some others in September 2018 in Gurugram

Robert Vadra with wife Priyanka Gandhi. File pic/AFP

No violation of rules or regulations were found in the transfer of land by businessman Robert Vadra’s Skylight Hospitality to realty major DLF, the Haryana government has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The probe was linked to an FIR filed against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and some others in September 2018 in Gurugram.

In an affidavit placed before the court on Wednesday, the government said, “It was reported by Tehsildar, Manesar, Gurugram that M/s Skylight Hospitality sold 3.5-acre land to M/s DLF Universal Limited on September 18, 2012, and no regulation/rules have been violated in the said transaction”.

However, the Haryana police are probing the record of financial transactions that had taken place during the said deal in 2012.

The BJP had alleged irregularities in the land deals during the then Congress regime in Haryana and it became a major poll issue during the 2014 elections.

