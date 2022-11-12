×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > News > India News > Article > Nobody has right to make such remarks on President Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Nobody has right to make such remarks on President: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Updated on: 12 November,2022 08:52 PM IST  |  Patna
PTI |

Top

Kumar said such comments were unfortunate and condemnable

Nobody has right to make such remarks on President: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar. File Photo


Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday condemned the derogatory comments made by a West Bengal minister on Droupadi Murmu's looks and said no one has the right to make such remarks on the President.


Kumar said such comments were unfortunate and condemnable.



"How can anyone make such comments on the President of India? It is unfortunate and condemnable," he said in reply to questions from journalists.


Also Read: Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70

West Bengal Minister for Correctional Homes, Akhil Giri, had on Thursday said, "We don't judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President. But how does our President look?"

After his remarks drew widespread criticism, the minister apologised for such a remark.

"I didn't mean to disrespect the honourable President. I was replying to what BJP leaders said while verbally attacking me. Every day, I am verbally attacked for my looks. If someone thinks I have disrespected the President, then it is wrong. I apologise for making such a remark. I have immense respect for the President of our country," the minister said in his apology.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Should authorities speed-up the process of reconstruction of Andheri`s Gokhale road bridge?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news Droupadi Murmu nitish kumar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK