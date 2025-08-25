Breaking News
Noida: Dowry murder accused injured in police firing, arrested

Updated on: 25 August,2025 08:31 AM IST  |  Noida
Vipin Bhati was being escorted for a routine medical check around 1.30 pm when he tried to flee, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police PRO. “He was chased and apprehended after being shot in the leg,” the officer said

Noida: Dowry murder accused injured in police firing, arrested

Accused Vipin (in grey shirt) in police custody. PIC/X@PTI_News

A man accused of setting his wife ablaze over a dowry demand of Rs 36 lakh was shot in his leg by police while fleeing custody on Sunday in Greater Noida, an officer said. Vipin Bhati was being escorted for a routine medical check around 1.30 pm when he tried to flee, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police PRO. “He was chased and apprehended after being shot in the leg,” the officer said.

Bhati, a native of Sirsa village under Kasna Police Station limits, was arrested on Saturday after a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing him and another woman assaulting his wife, Nikki, and dragging her by the hair. Another clip showed Nikki, severely burnt, walking down a staircase before collapsing. She succumbed to burns while being taken to a hospital Thursday night.



