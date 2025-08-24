The accused has been charged with murdering his wife and allegedly subjecting her to repeated assault. The woman’s family alleged that the accused and his parents frequently tortured her over dowry demands

Police shot the dowry murder accused in leg when he was allegedly trying to flee custody in Greater Noida. Pic/PTI

Man accused of murdering wife for dowry shot in leg during encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police

Man accused of murdering wife for dowry shot in leg during encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police

A man accused of setting his wife on fire, who later succumbed to her injuries, was on Sunday admitted to a hospital in Greater Noida after being shot in the leg during an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police, reported ANI.

A man accused of setting his wife on fire, who later succumbed to her injuries, was on Sunday admitted to a hospital in Greater Noida after being shot in the leg during an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police, reported ANI.

A 26-year-old woman in Greater Noida’s Sirsa village was allegedly beaten and set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands, despite having been given a Scorpio SUV and valuables at the time of marriage. Her sister alleged the family demanded an additional ₹36 lakh.… pic.twitter.com/K4YZRsWBxT — Mid Day (@mid_day) August 24, 2025

The accused, Vipin Bhati, has been charged with murdering his wife, Nikki, and allegedly subjecting her to repeated assault.

The woman’s family alleged that Bhati and his parents frequently tortured her over dowry demands, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI from the hospital, Bhati denied the charges.

"I did not kill her. She died on her own," he said.

Asked about the allegations of domestic violence, Bhati added, "Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common..."

Meanwhile, Nikki Bhati's family staged a protest outside the Kasana Police station today, demanding justice.

Her father claimed that her in-laws had killed her over dowry demands.

"Her mother-in-law poured kerosene while her husband set her on fire. They kept asking for dowry; now their demands have been met. I just married my daughter as per tradition. Their dowry demands have been met now that my daughter has died. They demanded a car and tortured my daughter for that," he said.

He also accused Bhati of domestic violence.

"That person is neither man nor human; he is a butcher. We once brought her home because of all this domestic violence, but because of societal pressure, they came and took her back on the promise of not repeating this. It continued. Now they have got what they wanted," he added.

The father revealed that Nikki had suffered 70 per cent burns and was declared dead at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.

"My elder daughter called me up to inform me what had happened. We reached the hospital. These people had set her on fire and fled. Their neighbours took her to Fortis Hospital. When we reached, she had 70 per cent burns. They referred us to Safdarjung Hospital, citing their inability to treat her. We booked an ambulance and took her to Safdarjung Hospital, where she was pronounced dead," he said.

"These monsters didn't think twice before doing this to someone's daughter. They did not think about how we educated her and got her married. Didn't it hurt them when they were setting someone's daughter on fire? They should be hanged... Both my daughters were married into the same family. My grandson has also told everyone how and what happened," he added.

(With ANI inputs)