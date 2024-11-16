A NOK Air flight from Hyderabad to Bangkok declared an emergency following a bomb threat. Passengers were deboarded, luggage inspected, and heightened security measures were implemented, according to ANI.

A Thailand-based NOK Air flight, scheduled to depart from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) in Bangkok, declared an emergency early on Saturday morning, as reported by ANI.

According to Mukesh, the PRO for GMR, "NOK Air flight DD959 declared an emergency this morning. All passengers were deboarded and taken to the terminal following security checks. Their luggage was also unloaded and thoroughly examined."

Earlier, one passenger had been detained by the Raipur police in connection with a similar emergency landing incident, ANI reported.

On Thursday, a separate flight travelling from Nagpur to Kolkata was forced to make an emergency landing at Raipur airport due to a bomb threat. The aircraft was inspected comprehensively upon landing, as per ANI's account.

Authorities are continuing their investigations into these threats, which have increasingly been suspected to be hoaxes. However, efforts by security agencies to identify the perpetrators behind the bomb threats have yielded little success.

A senior official told ANI, "Several teams, including cyber experts, are actively working on the matter. Despite extensive efforts, we have yet to achieve a breakthrough. All leads have so far reached a dead end."

According to the official, initial investigations revealed that the threats appeared to originate from European countries. However, further attempts to trace the IP addresses revealed that VPNs had been used, obscuring the true origins of the threats.

"We have confirmed that VPN technology was employed to send these threats. Efforts are ongoing in collaboration with social media platforms to gather more details about the accounts responsible for the postings," the official explained to ANI.

To enhance airport security, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has implemented intensified protocols, including deploying a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) at major airports, as per ANI.

The recent spate of bomb threats has raised serious concerns, prompting heightened vigilance and the mobilisation of resources to ensure passenger safety, ANI added.

Passengers and airlines have been urged to cooperate with security measures during this period of heightened caution.

(With inputs from ANI)