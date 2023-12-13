“Such reports are ill-informed and provides misleading information,” the ministry said in a statement

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Non-procurement of contraceptives claim misleading: Govt x 00:00

The Union Health Ministry Tuesday termed “misleading” reports claiming that India’s family planning programme is likely to get severely affected due to the country’s central procurement agency’s failure in procuring contraceptives. “Such reports are ill-informed and provides misleading information,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Central Medical Services Society (CMSS), an autonomous body and a Central Procurement Agency under Union Ministry of Health, procures condoms for National Family Planning Programme and National AIDS Control Programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The CMSS procured 5.88 crores pieces of condoms for Family Planning Programme in May, 2023 and the present stock position of condoms is sufficient to meet the requirement of the Family Planning Programme,” the ministry said.

Currently, National Aids Control Organization (NACO) is receiving supplies of 75 per cent free condoms from M/s HLL Lifecare Ltd. and is preparing to place remaining 25 per cent quantities for 2023-24 with CMSS on the basis of recent approvals.

Requirement of NACO is being met through 66 million pieces ordered from Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd, the statement said. The order is currently under supplies and indents for one year requirements will be placed with Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd. and CMSS with the approvals of competent authority.

66m

No of condoms ordered

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever