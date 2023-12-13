Breaking News
Pollution menace: Who will pull up the BMC?
Mumbai: Top city caterer missing after booking bonanza
Maharashtra: Govt apathy makes them ripe for exploitation
Mumbai: Man held for stealing younger sister’s mangalsutra
Mumbai: You have made city a mess of wires, activists tell BMC
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi over financial dues to West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi over financial dues to West Bengal

Updated on: 13 December,2023 07:17 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

Top

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has agreed to Banerjee’s request for an appointment with Modi, he said

Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi over financial dues to West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Listen to this article
Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi over financial dues to West Bengal
x
00:00

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 20 to seek release of financial dues to the state, a top official said on Tuesday. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has agreed to Banerjee’s request for an appointment with Modi, he said.


“The meeting will take place around 11 am on December 20,” the official told PTI. Banerjee had earlier this week claimed that the Centre owed Rs 1.15 lakh crore to West Bengal on various accounts, including 100 days of work under MGNREGA.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news kolkata west bengal mamata banerjee narendra modi india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK