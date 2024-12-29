"Northeast is topmost priority of PM": Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

The senior BJP leader praised Chief Minister Manik Saha

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi underlined the Northeast's strategic importance, calling it a top priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his two-day visit to Tripura, the Union Minister reviewed the implementation of various flagship schemes of the Prime Minister and highlighted the government's commitment to the region's development.

"Since 2014, when PM Modi became the PM, his goal has been 'Act East'. For this, all the cabinet ministers have to visit the states of North East states through the DoNER Ministry (Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region). The Government of India is currently running a special scheme for nurses under the leadership of PM Modi, which also has to be reviewed," Joshi told ANI.

The senior BJP leader praised Chief Minister Manik Saha. "I have come to Tripura to see how the implementation of the programs of our department is progressing. Along with this, I have reviewed the flagship schemes of the Prime Minister. Very good work has been done here under the leadership of CM Manik Saha," Joshi added.

"Some issues have also been brought to my notice by the CM, his ministers and officers. Some have been solved here, and the remaining issues will be addressed after discussing with the concerned ministries...," he said.

He also slammed the previous Congress government for neglecting the region."Northeast is our topmost priority of the PM... This area is strategically important but in the last 70-75 years, under the Congress government, there has been very little work towards development here... The PM sends us here to fulfil that...," he added.

