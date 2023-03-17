Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Not many influenza cases in Delhi but asked officials to conduct early screening Saurabh Bharadwaj

Not many influenza cases in Delhi but asked officials to conduct early screening: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Updated on: 17 March,2023 12:56 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Addressing a press conference, he said though the peak of seasonal influenza is over by March, a large number of cases are being registered this time in parts of the country

Not many influenza cases in Delhi but asked officials to conduct early screening: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Representational Pic


Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said the city government has directed authorities to conduct early screening to detect cases of influenza in the national capital.


Addressing a press conference, he said though the peak of seasonal influenza is over by March, a large number of cases are being registered this time in parts of the country.



"People who have had severe asthma or Covid are among those impacted the most by influenza. Extra precaution is needed for those aged above 65 and children below five years of age," he said.


Also Read: Dadar-Mahim area sees rise in Covid-19 cases in March; no new case in Dharavi

The Delhi health minister said the Centre has issued Covid advisory for six states but Delhi is not on the list. "However, we are issuing an advisory to check the spread of influenza," Bharadwaj said.

"Instructions have been issued to authorities for early screening to detect cases. There are not many cases in Delhi hospitals an we are closely monitoring the situation," he said.

Bharadwaj also said that the city government has no plan for making masks mandatory. The focus is on taking precautionary measures such as avoiding public places, washing hands etc, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
delhi India news national news health health minister Hello Health Health Matters World Health Month 2023

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK