Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Notorious gangster Deepak Boxer held in Mexico Delhi Police

Notorious gangster Deepak 'Boxer' held in Mexico: Delhi Police

Updated on: 04 April,2023 11:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

A senior police officer told PTI that a Special Cell team is currently in Mexico and it has nabbed the gangster, who will be brought to India

Notorious gangster Deepak 'Boxer' held in Mexico: Delhi Police

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested one of the most wanted gangsters of the national capital, Deepak "Boxer", from Mexico with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), officials said on Tuesday.


A senior police officer told PTI that a Special Cell team is currently in Mexico and it has nabbed the gangster, who will be brought to India.



Deepak headed the Gogi gang after the killing of gangster Jitendra Gogi in the Rohini court complex here last year.


Also Read: Man arrested for posing as PMO official's relative in Gurugram

He was wanted in connection with the killing of builder Amit Gupta, who was shot several times in his left leg and abdomen on August 23 last year in north Delhi's Burari.

Deepak had claimed the responsibility for Gogi's killing on Facebook, saying they had killed him due to his proximity with their rival Tillu gang. They suspected that Gupta had passed on information to police about Fazza, who was killed in an encounter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

new delhi delhi police india India news national news mexico

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK