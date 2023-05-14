Now, all eyes are on Siddaramaiah and DK

The main race for top post is between Siddaramaiah, who served as Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018, and Congress state unit President D K Shivakumar

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar

The 75-year old Congress leader, Siddaramaiah, energetically addressed a packed press conference in Mysore on Saturday. “This [election result in Karnataka]will be a stepping stone for Congress’ victory in 2024,” Siddaramaiah said, losing no time in sending the signal that he has set his sights set on the future.

“This is my last election. I will retire from electoral politics,” said the senior Congress leader. It appears that the sprightly Congress leader, who made no secret of his ambition to occupy the post of Chief Minister. The main race for top post is between Siddaramaiah, who served as Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018, and Congress state unit President D K Shivakumar.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state Congress President DK Shivakumar, and former Union Minister KH Muniyappa are among the key leaders who have been declared victorious by the Election Commission in the Karnataka Assembly polls for which counting of votes was taken up on Saturday.

