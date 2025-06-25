Breaking News
NSA Ajit Doval discusses bilateral ties with Russia, China at SCO conclave

Updated on: 25 June,2025 09:25 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

The two leaders discussed  the importance of advancing bilateral cooperation based on the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership

NSA Ajit Doval discusses bilateral ties with Russia, China at SCO conclave

NSA Ajit Doval (right) with Russian Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Aleksandr Venediktov. PIC/PTI

NSA Ajit Doval discusses bilateral ties with Russia, China at SCO conclave
National Security Adviser (NSA), who is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave of top national security officials of the member nations, held a meeting with Russia’s Security Council Deputy Secretary Aleksandr Venediktov on Tuesday.

The two leaders discussed  the importance of advancing bilateral cooperation based on the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.  The Indian embassy in Beijing said on X that the two leaders also discussed issues of regional and international significance. Venediktov said he looked forward to receiving Doval in Russia for the next round of the strategic dialogue at an early date.


Doval meets Wang Yi


On Monday, Doval held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing and reviewed recent developments in India-China relations and underscored the need to promote the overall development of the bilateral ties, including by fostering greater people-to-people ties.

The two sides reviewed developments in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Beijing on January 27, 2025, and agreed to continue efforts to stabilise and rebuild ties with a focus on people-centric engagements. During the meeting, Doval emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to maintain peace and stability in the region.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

