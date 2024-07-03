NTA working on CUET-UG results, date to be announced soon, says UGC chief

The results were scheduled to be announced by June 30. However, as per the PTI report, there has been no update yet from the National Testing Agency

Representational Image. File Pic

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said the date for declaration of results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced soon, reported PTI.

The results were scheduled to be announced by June 30. However, as per the PTI report, there has been no update yet from the National Testing Agency (NTA).

"NTA is working on CUET results and will announce a date soon," the UGC chairman said.

The delay comes amid a massive row over alleged irregularities in the various competitive exams, including NEET and NET.

The exam conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time was cancelled across Delhi, a night before the exam over logistical reasons. The exam was conducted later in Delhi.

As per the PTI report, the NTA had earlier announced that the third edition of the CUET-UG will be completed in seven days and there will be no normalisation of scores as all exams will be conducted in a single shift.

For 15 subjects, the tests were in pen-paper mode while for the other 48 subjects, the exam was held in computer-based mode.

Over 13.4 lakh candidates had registered for the common entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed and private universities. Academic calendar in universities is also likely to be impacted as a result of the delay in result declaration.

While the NEET is being scrutinised over numerous alleged irregularities, including a purported paper leak, UGC-NET was cancelled after the Education Ministry was notified that the UGC-NET's integrity had been jeopardised. Both matters are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Two other exams -- CSIR-UGC NET and NEET-PG -- were cancelled as a preemptive step.

NEET-UG result 2024: NTA announces retest result, revised rank list

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the NEET-UG result 2024 and the revised rank list for the medical entrance exam, reported news agency PTI.

According to PTI, the NEET-UG result 2024 and the revised list was announced after a retest was conducted for candidates who were earlier awarded grace marks to compensate for loss of time as the exam on May 5 started late at six centres.

For the retest conducted at seven centres on June 23 following a Supreme Court order, 48 per cent of the 1,563 candidates did not appear.

National Testing Agency (NTA) officials reported that 813 of the 1,563 candidates appeared for the retest while the others opted for the marks without the grace, reported PTI.

Centre-wise, Chandigarh -- which had just two candidates -- registered zero attendance. The under-scanner Jhajjar centre registered 58 per cent attendance, with 287 of the 494 candidates taking the retest.

Allegations arose that the grace marks inflated scores, leading to six candidates from a single Haryana centre achieving a perfect 720, along with 61 others. Consequently, the top court ordered the cancellation of the grace marks and provided an option for a retest.

"At least 52 per cent -- 813 out of 1,563 candidates -- appeared for the retest. No candidates appeared in Chandigarh while the numbers were 291 from Chhattisgarh, one from Gujarat, 287 from Haryana, and 234 from Meghalaya," a senior NTA official earlier told PTI.