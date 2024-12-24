NueGo electric bus sets record, covers Kashmir to Kanyakumari in single expedition

NueGo commenced the Kashmir to Kanyakumari (E-K2K) Electric Bus expedition on 4th October from Jammu and ended in Kanyakumari on 18th October

In a feat for an electric bus, NueGo, India’s largest intercity electric bus service from GreenCell Mobility, has been recognised by the ‘Asia Book of Records’ and the ‘India Book of Records’ for setting the record for the Maximum Distance Covered by an electric bus in a single expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

NueGo commenced the Kashmir to Kanyakumari (E-K2K) Electric Bus expedition on 4th October from Jammu and ended in Kanyakumari on 18th October. Covering 4,039 emission-free kilometers across 200+ cities and towns, from 3,500 ft to sea level, NueGo’s electric bus spread the message of eco-friendly travel across the country. Along the route, the E-K2K bus conducted various community outreach programs, including student workshops, tree plantations, street plays, etc. Beyond completing a technological milestone, the journey represented India's progress toward environmentally friendly mass mobility alternatives.

Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records adjudicator Kashmira Shah presented the record citations and medals to Devndra Chawla, MD & CEO, GreenCell Mobility.

"NueGo’s E-K2K (Kashmir to Kanyakumari) journey marks a significant milestone in showcasing the transformative potential of electric buses for mass mobility and a sustainable future. Spanning over 200 cities and towns, this record-breaking journey raised awareness about cleaner, greener modes of travel through impactful community engagement initiatives, truly embodying the spirit of the 'E-bus that does good’. We are deeply honored to have our efforts recognised with felicitations from the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records,” Chawla said.