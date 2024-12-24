Breaking News
Adani Defence acquires majority stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 crore
Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai, no injuries reported so far
MMRDA accelerates infra push, secures crucial approvals for projects in Mumbai
Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from burglar
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal has died aged 90 after suffering from kidney ailment, confirms daughter
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > NueGo electric bus sets record covers Kashmir to Kanyakumari in single expedition

NueGo electric bus sets record, covers Kashmir to Kanyakumari in single expedition

Updated on: 24 December,2024 04:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

NueGo commenced the Kashmir to Kanyakumari (E-K2K) Electric Bus expedition on 4th October from Jammu and ended in Kanyakumari on 18th October

NueGo electric bus sets record, covers Kashmir to Kanyakumari in single expedition

Along the route, the E-K2K bus conducted various community outreach programs

Listen to this article
NueGo electric bus sets record, covers Kashmir to Kanyakumari in single expedition
x
00:00

In a feat for an electric bus, NueGo, India’s largest intercity electric bus service from GreenCell Mobility, has been recognised by the ‘Asia Book of Records’ and the ‘India Book of Records’ for setting the record for the Maximum Distance Covered by an electric bus in a single expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.


NueGo commenced the Kashmir to Kanyakumari (E-K2K) Electric Bus expedition on 4th October from Jammu and ended in Kanyakumari on 18th October. Covering 4,039 emission-free kilometers across 200+ cities and towns, from 3,500 ft to sea level, NueGo’s electric bus spread the message of eco-friendly travel across the country. Along the route, the E-K2K bus conducted various community outreach programs, including student workshops, tree plantations, street plays, etc. Beyond completing a technological milestone, the journey represented India's progress toward environmentally friendly mass mobility alternatives.


Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records adjudicator Kashmira Shah presented the record citations and medals to Devndra Chawla, MD & CEO, GreenCell Mobility.


"NueGo’s E-K2K (Kashmir to Kanyakumari) journey marks a significant milestone in showcasing the transformative potential of electric buses for mass mobility and a sustainable future. Spanning over 200 cities and towns, this record-breaking journey raised awareness about cleaner, greener modes of travel through impactful community engagement initiatives, truly embodying the spirit of the 'E-bus that does good’. We are deeply honored to have our efforts recognised with felicitations from the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records,” Chawla said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

electric vehicles Bus kashmir travel India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK