Nurse raped by the director of a private hospital in Kanpur

A 22-year-old nurse was allegedly raped by the director of a private hospital in Kanpur, police said Monday.

It is suspected that the nurse was given a soft drink laced with intoxicants before being raped. An FIR has been registered and the accused arrested.

Kalyanpur's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Pandey said the woman has been working as a nurse at a private hospital in Kalyanpur for the last couple of months.

On Sunday evening, she attended a party thrown by the director in the hospital. The accused asked her to stay at the hospital during night hours on the pretext of official work, he said.

Around midnight he called her to his room and forcefully pulled her inside and locked the door, the ACP said. The director took the nurse hostage and allegedly raped her, said another official requesting anonymity.

The accused also threatened the nurse to kill her if she reported the incident to anyone, the official added. The police have not yet disclosed the identity of the accused.

He was produced before the court following the arrest, the official said. The victim's medical examination would be conducted and she would be produced before the court to record her statement before the magistrate, the police added.

