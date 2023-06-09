OBC workshop of NCP was just show-off to get community's votes, says Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankul

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused the NCP of backstabbing the OBCs

Bawankule also sought to know whether Sharad Pawar would offer his post to anybody from this community.

The BJP leader termed the two-day workshop held last week in Nagpur by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Other Backward Classes (OBC) cell as just "show-off", and claimed that no decision was taken in the interest of this community during the meeting.

"The OBC workshop of the NCP was just a show-off aimed at getting this community's votes. But members of the OBC community will never support the NCP as it has always backstabbed them," BJP Maharashtra chief Bawankule said.

"Will Sharad Pawar give the post of NCP national president or state president to an OBC worker of his party?" he asked.

Bawankule said he expected that the NCP would take an important decision and appoint a member of the OBC community as the state chief of the party.

