Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > OBC workshop of NCP was just show off to get communitys votes says Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankul

OBC workshop of NCP was just show-off to get community's votes, says Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankul

Updated on: 09 June,2023 01:41 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused the NCP of backstabbing the OBCs

OBC workshop of NCP was just show-off to get community's votes, says Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankul

File Photo

Listen to this article
OBC workshop of NCP was just show-off to get community's votes, says Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankul
x
00:00

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused the NCP of backstabbing the OBCs.


Bawankule also sought to know whether Sharad Pawar would offer his post to anybody from this community.


The BJP leader termed the two-day workshop held last week in Nagpur by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Other Backward Classes (OBC) cell as just "show-off", and claimed that no decision was taken in the interest of this community during the meeting.


"The OBC workshop of the NCP was just a show-off aimed at getting this community's votes. But members of the OBC community will never support the NCP as it has always backstabbed them," BJP Maharashtra chief Bawankule said.

"Will Sharad Pawar give the post of NCP national president or state president to an OBC worker of his party?" he asked.

Bawankule said he expected that the NCP would take an important decision and appoint a member of the OBC community as the state chief of the party.

(wtih inputs from PTI)

nagpur maharashtra nationalist congress party bharatiya janata party sharad pawar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK