Odisha: 25-year-old man killed, two injured in wall collapse in Balasore
Odisha: 25-year-old man killed, two injured in wall collapse in Balasore

Updated on: 25 March,2024 02:43 PM IST  |  Balasore
PTI |

A 25-year-old man died and his father and mother were seriously injured when a brick wall collapsed on them in Balasore in Odisha

A 25-year-old man died and his father and mother were seriously injured when a brick wall collapsed on them in Odisha's Balasore district on Monday, police said.


According to the police, three members of the family were working near their relative's house in Pachimabada village when a mud-brick wall suddenly collapsed and all three were trapped under debris.


Villagers rescued them and rushed all of them to JK Bhattar Hospital where doctors declared Sheikh Arif (25) dead.


Arif's father Sheikh Samiruddin and mother Asuni Bibi were shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital for further treatment.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

