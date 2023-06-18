Odisha: Four wagons of goods train derail in Rayagada

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 June,2023 11:45 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
It was on its way to the plant from Ambadola in Odisha's Rayagada on a special route

Four wagons of a goods train got derailed while it was on its way to a Vedanta Ltd plant in Ambodala yard in Rayagada district of Odisha on Saturday. There was no official confirmation from the East Coast Railway about the incident.


It was on its way to the plant from Ambadola in Odisha's Rayagada on a special route.


The accident took place a few weeks after the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore in which at least 291 people died. The tragic incident that took place on June 2 involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train.


Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit Balasore in Odisha on June 21 to meet and thank doctors, nurses, and medical staff who had come to the rescue during the tough times of the rail accident.

The Railway Minister will also meet with the public administration department of the region and interact with local individuals who generously provided assistance.

The death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore reached 291, officials said on Saturday. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

