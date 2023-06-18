Breaking News
Odisha train accident death toll reaches 291

Updated on: 18 June,2023 08:44 AM IST  |  Cuttack
SCB Medical College Hospital Superintendent Dr Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra said the patient died due to cardiac arrest. He had multiple injuries both internal and external and also had renal issues

Balasore train crash

The death toll in the Balasore train accident mounted to 291 after a passenger from Bihar succumbed to his injuries at SCB Medical College Hospital here on Saturday, officials said. The passenger was identified as Sahil Mansur,32, of Roshanpur in Bhagalpur district of Bihar. He was undergoing treatment at the ICU of trauma care, hospital sources said, adding that the patient was also suffering from a kidney-related ailment. He was also under dialysis, they said.


SCB Medical College Hospital Superintendent Dr Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra said the patient died due to cardiac arrest. He had multiple injuries both internal and external and also had renal issues. Mishra said of the 205 patients admitted at the SCB medical college hospital, 46 patients are still under treatment which included 13 patients in ICU. “Of the 13 patients in ICU, the condition of two to three people remain critical,” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


