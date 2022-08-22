Breaking News
Bombay HC clubs FIRs against actor Ketaki Chitale and student Nikhil Bhamre
Mumbai: Police check footage from 214 CCTV cameras to nab two chain snatchers
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 592 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,769
Clashes in JNU, ABVP says over dozen students injured
Home > News > India News > Article > Odisha govt must check caste based atrocities Ramdas Athawale

Odisha govt must check caste-based atrocities: Ramdas Athawale

Updated on: 22 August,2022 06:36 PM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI |

Top

The Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment noted that Odisha recorded 2,828 cases of crime against people belonging to Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes in 2020-21

Odisha govt must check caste-based atrocities: Ramdas Athawale

File Photo


Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday urged the Odisha government to take steps to check atrocities on Dalits and tribals in the state.


Addressing a press meet here, the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment noted that Odisha recorded 2,828 cases of crime against people belonging to Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes in 2020-21.

The year before, the figure stood at 2,768, he maintained.


Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 17-year-old rape victim found dead in canal

"I appeal to the Odisha government to take steps to check atrocities on SC/ST people," Athawale, who reviewed the implementation of Social Justice Ministry's schemes in the state during a meeting with government officials, said at the press meet.

The minister underlined that there was a need to encourage inter-caste marriages to unite the society and end discrimination.

The state reported 2,428 inter-caste marriages in 2021-22 as against 1,847 in the previous fiscal.

He suggested that the administration could come up with a job scheme to encourage inter-caste marriages.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india odisha bhubaneswar ramdas athawale national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK