Odisha increases surveillance after 59 H3N2 cases detected

Updated on: 13 March,2023 08:00 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
Health and Family Welfare secretary Shalini Pandit told district collectors and concerned health officials to be step up ILI (influenza-like illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) surveillance at health facility level and community level.

A precautionary health check-up against H3N2, in Guj. File pic/AFP


With 59 cases of H3N2 detected in Odisha, the state government has asked the district authorities to be alert and suggested citizens to maintain personal hygiene and avoid crowded places, a top official said. Health and Family Welfare secretary Shalini Pandit told district collectors and concerned health officials to be step up ILI (influenza-like illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) surveillance at health facility level and community level.


“Ninety per cent of the people recover by themselves as this viral illness is self limiting in nature. The rest ten per cent of the cases having ILI and SARI symptoms may develop breathing difficulties, persistent cough and need medicines,” Pandit said. District Integrated Disease Surveillance Project units are in readiness and constantly monitoring the situation, the official said, adding that labs are kept in readiness to handle any surge in cases.


